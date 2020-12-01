KITCHENER -- Around 2,000 chicken and three horses died in a barn fire in Woolwich Township on Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the fire started at around 3:30 a.m. and the barn was fully involved in the blaze.

Around 100 cattle were able to escape after the owners opened gates to let them out.

Damage is estimated at $1 million and the cause is under investigation.

The owners were not injured in the fire.