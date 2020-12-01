Advertisement
2,000 chickens, three horses killed in Woolwich barn fire
Published Tuesday, December 1, 2020 7:25AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 2, 2020 6:47PM EST
KITCHENER -- Around 2,000 chicken and three horses died in a barn fire in Woolwich Township on Tuesday morning.
Fire officials said the fire started at around 3:30 a.m. and the barn was fully involved in the blaze.
Around 100 cattle were able to escape after the owners opened gates to let them out.
Damage is estimated at $1 million and the cause is under investigation.
The owners were not injured in the fire.
