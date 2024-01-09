162 crashes reported locally during first winter storm of the year

The winter weather kept Waterloo regional police busy on Tuesday morning.

They said they received 162 reports of crashes between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., though none were serious.

“I drove from Oakville and the 401 is a little iffy,” one driver told CTV News. “But it seems a little quiet actually.”

“The main streets are a little bit better than the side roads,” added another.

Some were taking it easy on the morning commute.

“I think everyone is just being more careful and driving slower,” explained one driver.

While others were excited to finally see some of the white stuff.

“We have been waiting for the snow really,” said one resident. “I have two kids and they really want to have some snow.”

“[It’s] part of being Canadian, eh?” joked another.

MORE COLLISIONS

Emergency crews responded to crashes throughout the day, although it’s not clear whether the snowy weather was responsible for all of them.

A multi-vehicle collision tied up traffic Tuesday afternoon on Highway 401 at the Highway 8 exit.

Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 at the Highway 8 exit on Jan. 9, 2024. (Source: Christa Haughey)

OPP, meanwhile, were called to a fatal crash in Norfolk County. A driver was killed, and another person seriously hurt, in the two-car collision south of Brantford.

Two damaged vehicles after a crash on County Line in Townsend, south of Brantford, on Jan. 9, 2024. (Jim Knight/CTV London)

A semi-truck struck a horse and buggy on London Road near Wingham. OPP said the two people inside the buggy and the two horses were hurt.

Scene of semi truck and horse and buggy collision north of Wingham, Ont. on Jan. 9, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

In Elmira, a vehicle hit a hydro pole and snapped it in two on Listowel Road between Line 86 and Floradale Road.

A crash on Listowel Road, between Line 86 and Floradale Road, on Jan. 9, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/

A vehicle went off the road in Wilmot Tuesday afternoon. A photo from the scene showed the car in a ditch at the side of Wilmot Easthope Road, west of New Hamburg.

Crash on Wilmot Easthope Road, west of New Hamburg on Jan. 9, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Another vehicle ended up in a ditch closer to Delhi. The driver escaped with only minor injuries after the collision on Charlotteville Road 8.

A driver has minor injuries after their vehicle rolled into a ditch on Charlotteville Road 8 near Delhi. (Source: OPP West Region)

SLIPS AND FALLS

A personal injury lawyer told CTV News that with messy conditions expected to continue, anyone who slips and falls has two years to sue, but notice of intention must be served within 10 days of the accident if it happened on municipal land and 60 days for private properties.

“You have to start thinking early days about what steps you need to take to protect yourself from a legal perspective,” Jasmine Daya explained. “I recommend contacting a personal injury lawyer. You don't have to retain them right away.”

Too often, Daya said, people get hurt but do not file a notice on their intention in time. She adds that there are certain things that need to be done to file a notice and contacting a personal injury lawyer can help navigate it all.