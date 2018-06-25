

A two-day traffic blitz in the Woodstock area resulted in more than 100 charges.

Oxford County OPP and Woodstock Police officers conducted the blitz at various locations in the area June 21 and 22.

In total, they laid a total of 125 charges, including 88 for speeding.

Eight tickets were issued for distracted of driving – six of which involved the use of cellphones right in front of the Woodstock police station – and eight others for seatbelt infractions.

Police are planning another such event for the fall.