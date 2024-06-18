KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 12-year-old responsible for fake bomb threat at Simcoe, Ont. school: OPP

    St. Joseph's School in an undated photo. (Google Maps) St. Joseph's School in an undated photo. (Google Maps)
    Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 12-year-old is responsible for making a bomb threat at St. Joseph’s School in Simcoe.

    Police said the investigation started just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

    After an extensive search of the school and its premises, no suspicious packages or items of interest were found.

    By Thursday afternoon, police said they identified the person responsible and confirmed it was a hoax.

    The child, from Norfolk County, will not be facing charges and their identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. 

