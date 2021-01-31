KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have confirmed a 12-year-old boy has died following a crash in Cambridge involving three vehicles.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Sprague Road and Shouldice Side Road Sunday night.

Several people were taken from the crash to hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.

While police say they weren't able to confirm details about others involved, they say the 12-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

Roads in the area were closed for hours and drivers were asked to find alternate routes.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash and have not said if any charges will be laid.