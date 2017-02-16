

CTV Kitchener





A vehicle hit a building in Simcoe, likely receiving significant damage in the process, and then drove away from the scene, police say.

The collision was discovered Thursday morning, and likely happened sometime early Thursday at the Royal Bank building on Norfolk Street South.

According to Norfolk County OPP, the building received extensive damage both outside and inside.

The vehicle has not been seen since. Police say they’re not sure if the driver was injured in the collision.