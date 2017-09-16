Featured
Suspect wanted for Tim Hortons, convenience store robberies
Photos of a suspect wanted for two Kitchener robberies. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 16, 2017 12:31PM EDT
Police have released photos of a man they say robbed a Kitchener convenience store and a Tim Hortons.
The man entered a Short Stop on Westmount Road East just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say he demanded money from the clerk and then fled.
Less than fifteen minutes later the man walked into a nearby Tim Hortons.
Police say he also stole an undisclosed amount of money.
The man is described as:
- White
- 5’11
- Short dark hair
- Wearing a white t-shirt, dark cargo pants and black/green Nike shoes
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 519-653-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.