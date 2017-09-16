

CTV Kitchener





Police have released photos of a man they say robbed a Kitchener convenience store and a Tim Hortons.

The man entered a Short Stop on Westmount Road East just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say he demanded money from the clerk and then fled.

Less than fifteen minutes later the man walked into a nearby Tim Hortons.

Police say he also stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is described as:

White

5’11

Short dark hair

Wearing a white t-shirt, dark cargo pants and black/green Nike shoes

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 519-653-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.