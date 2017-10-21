

CTV Kitchener





An 87-year-old woman was hit by a car in Goderich on Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 12 p.m. in the intersection of Balvina Drive East and Bayfield Road.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the woman was attempting to cross over Balvina Drive East. As she was crossing, a Dodge Ram pickup turned left on Balvina from Bayfield Road into her path.

Police are trying to determine whether the pickup truck hit the woman of whether she lost her balance and fell.

Anyone with information in regards to the incident is asked to call Huron OPP at (519) 524-8314 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.