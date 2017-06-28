

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Public health authorities in Grey-Bruce have confirmed the area’s first known case of rabies in four years.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit said Wednesday that tests had confirmed rabies in a bat found in the Paisley area, about 25 kilometres north of Walkerton.

It is not believed that any humans were exposed to the virus.

The virus can spread through bites, cuts, scratches or the swapping of saliva with an infected creature. It is fatal to animals and can be fatal to humans if it is not treated.

To minimize the risk of contracting rabies, health officials recommend keeping pets under control, not touching wild animals, and ensuring cats, dogs and livestock have been vaccinated against rabies.

While rabies has not been present in Grey-Bruce since 2013, several cases of fox-strain rabies have been confirmed in Huron-Perth since the start of 2016. Most of the affected animals have been cows.

A rabid fox found near Wallenstein last month is believed to be connected to that outbreak.

A separate outbreak of raccoon-strain rabies has seen hundreds of animals test positive for the disease in and around the Hamilton area.