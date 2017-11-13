

CTV Kitchener





The theft of a poppy donation box from a Delhi restaurant was discovered on the evening of Remembrance Day.

Norfolk County OPP say the King Street restaurant reported the theft Saturday night, after finding the box in its washroom, having been cleaned out of its money.

Restaurant staff later determined that the box had been stolen from the counter at some point last Thursday and left in the washroom.

Police want to hear from anyone with information that could help investigators.