Two people are facing charges following a raid at what police call an illegal marijuana dispensary.

Police say officers executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a business property on Samuelson Street in Cambridge.

They say “a large amount” of marijuana and related products was seized from the business, as well prescription pills and “a small amount” of cocaine.

A 29-year-old Cambridge man and a 21-year-old Cambridge woman were arrested in connection with the raid. They face various drug-related charges.

Several dispensary businesses in Waterloo Region have been shut down by police in recent months. Buying or selling marijuana without a licence to do so from Health Canada is currently illegal in Canada.