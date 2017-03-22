

CTV Kitchener





A partial skull found during renovation work at a residential property in Goderich is human, police say.

Huron County OPP were called to the home on St. George’s Crescent around 8 p.m. Tuesday after a construction crew found human remains at the site.

On Wednesday, there was more activity on the property – including additional police officers and a forensic anthropologist from the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Police say tests have determined that the skull belongs to a human, but further information about its origins was not immediately clear.

The backyard had been excavated in January in preparation for spring construction, and the skull was found in the excavated soil when the workers returned to carry out that construction.

Police say they are in the early stages of their investigation.