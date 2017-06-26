

CTV Kitchener





A Brant County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer who was trying to arrest him.

The arrest occurred early Sunday afternoon, after police were called to the Crestwood Lake Trailer Park near Burford.

Brant County OPP say they were called to the trailer park to deal with a man who was in a public area and was not wearing clothes.

The man was tracked down and arrested, although he allegedly assaulted a police officer before he was taken into custody.

A 58-year-old man is facing charges of public indecency, assault with intent to resist arrest, and mischief.