No jail time for teacher who hid camera in washroom
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 10:57AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 8, 2017 12:49PM EDT
A former Brantford-area teacher and school administrator was handed a conditional sentence Thursday for various voyeurism-related offences.
Brent Hachborn will spend eight months under house arrest. He will also serve a two-year probation term.
Among other jobs, Hachborn once worked as a teacher at James Hillier Public School in Brantford.
After he moved to another school, a camera was discovered in the school’s staff washroom. On it, investigators found dozens of videos and about 1,300 photographs of adult men.
Hachborn was arrested in 2016 and pleaded guilty to voyeurism earlier this year.
Thursday’s conditional sentence was along the lines of what had been recommended by Hachborn’s lawyer. The Crown was seeking 15 to 18 months of jail time.
More details to come.
