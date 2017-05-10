

CTV Kitchener





Firefighters from three Perth County stations arrived at a barn Wednesday afternoon to find it going up in flames.

Crews were called to the barn on Line 55, west of Milverton, shortly before 3 p.m.

At one point, there were about 20 firefighters at the scene.

Fire officials say two horses were inside the barn when the fire began, and were rescued by the farm’s owner before firefighters showed up.

By 6 p.m., crews were waiting for equipment to arrive to help them get at and extinguish any remaining hotspots.

The barn is considered a complete loss. Saddles and other supplies kept inside were also destroyed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.