Man seriously hurt while working on farm
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 10:53AM EDT
A 24-year-old man was airlifted to a Toronto hospital after being hit by a bucket and tire while working on a farm in Meaford.
The man’s serious injuries brought emergency crews to a farm on the Blue Mountains-Meaford Townline around 3 p.m. last Friday.
According to Grey County OPP, the man was using a tractor with a stone fork bucket to install tires on a second tractor. While he was working, the bucket released. The man was hit with both the bucket and a tire.
The man is expected to survive.