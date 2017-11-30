

Nearly nine months after a man was found dead at a business east of Brantford, police say they’ve arrested the person responsible for killing him.

Police officers discovered the body of 69-year-old Robert Waite on March 1 at Diamond Towing in the community of Cainsville. They had been called to the business to check on Waite.

His death was quickly determined to be a homicide, although details of his cause of death have never been made public.

Brant County OPP announced Thursday that they had arrested James Bamsey, a 50-year-old Brant County resident, and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with Waite’s death.

More details to come.