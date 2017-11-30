Featured
Man arrested for murder over death at Brantford-area business
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 10:56AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 30, 2017 12:34PM EST
Nearly nine months after a man was found dead at a business east of Brantford, police say they’ve arrested the person responsible for killing him.
Police officers discovered the body of 69-year-old Robert Waite on March 1 at Diamond Towing in the community of Cainsville. They had been called to the business to check on Waite.
His death was quickly determined to be a homicide, although details of his cause of death have never been made public.
Brant County OPP announced Thursday that they had arrested James Bamsey, a 50-year-old Brant County resident, and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with Waite’s death.
More details to come.