

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A block heater may be to blame for a truck fire at a New Hamburg campground, firefighters say.

The fire brought fire crews to the Nith River Campground shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The truck had been parked at the campground for some time. It belonged to Doug Reilly, who said he saw a lot of black smoke out his window.

“I heard this loud bang and the dog started barking like crazy,” he said.

“I grabbed my coat, came running out, and my truck was on fire.”

While the truck itself was destroyed, the fire did not spread beyond the vehicle to a nearby garage.

“It was pretty well contained to the engine compartment,” Wilmot Fire captain James Ingold said.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.

With reporting by Allison Tanner