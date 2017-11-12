Featured
Guelph man charged with teen sex assault
Handcuffs sit on a table at a hotel on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015. (AP / Martha Irvine)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 12, 2017 12:41PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 12, 2017 1:49PM EST
An arrest has been made in a sexual assault case in Grey County.
OPP say 49-year-old Darryl North of Guelph was arrested on Friday and charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.
The assault is alleged to have occurred in Grey Highlands on October 25th.
North is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on November 30th.