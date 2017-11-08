

CTV Kitchener





A girl who ate a piece of Halloween chocolate containing metal is back home and recovering with her family.

The 11-year-old Cambridge girl was rushed to an out-of-town hospital last week after the metal in her Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup was discovered.

She underwent emergency surgery to remove the metal from her body.

Waterloo Regional Police said Tuesday that the girl had been released from hospital.

Police continue to investigate the source of the metal. The girl had been trick-or-treating around the Preston core. Hershey, which manufactures Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, has said it has protocols in place to ensure its products are not contaminated that way before they leave the factory.