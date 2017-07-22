

CTV Kitchener





Family and friends of a New Hamburg man killed by a drunk driver went on a special road trip in his honour Saturday.

Cody Andrews,23, died last September in a car crash in London along with 46-year-old Jerry Pitre. Two other people were hurt in the collision.

“Cody was a fun loving guy, he always had a big smile on his face, everyone can attest to that, he would do anything for you. We just miss him,” said Cody’s father, Dave Andrews.

Last month, 31-year-old Scott Altiman pleaded guilty to eight charges, including two counts of impaired driving causing death.

The road trip that was set up to raise money to fight drunk driving, started at Woodland Cemetery in Kitchener and went to Cody’s favourite beach in Kincardine.

At the beach the family is holding a raffle hoping to raise money for MADD Canada to prevent future tragedies.

“We just hope that Cody’s story touches people and if we save one life by telling his story, that is a justice for my son,” his father said.

Cody's family said they will be back in a London court in November to give victim impact statements ahead of Altiman's sentencing.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener’s Krista Simpson