

CTV Kitchener





CTV News at Five airs its inaugural broadcasts next week – and you can be a part of them!

To celebrate our new show, the first five editions of CTV News at Five will air live from locations across our coverage area.

Hosts Rosie Del Campo, Lyndsay Morrison and Marc Venema will be on-site at locations in Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Guelph and Waterloo to present the news of the day, as well as segments showcasing each of the five cities.

People are welcome to come on out to see the live broadcasts in-person.

Here’s the full schedule:

Monday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.: Kitchener City Hall

Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.: Cambridge Mill (NOTE: We have limited seating capacity for this broadcast. If you plan on attending, please RSVP via email)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.: Stratford Market Square

Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.: River Run Centre

Friday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.: Waterloo Public Square