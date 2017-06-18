

CTV Kitchener





About 16 chickens are dead following a barn fire south of Teeterville on Sunday morning.

The fire began shortly before noon on Sunday on Windham Lane, south of Teeterville, roughly 30 kilometers southwest of Brantford.

Officials on scene said there were no people in the barn at the time of the fire, however, there were people in the home on the property. They called police after seeing smoke coming from their barn.





Firefighters could not provide a damage estimate at this time.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire. An investigation is ongoing.