His name is George. You might know him better as Norm. And later this year, more than a few people will call him Willy.

George Wendt has been announced as the star of Drayton Entertainment’s production of “Death of a Salesman”, which will run from Oct. 18 to Nov. 4 at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse.

He’ll be playing Willy Loman, a travelling salesman who struggles to stay afloat as the world passes him by.

While Wendt is best known for appearing in every episode of the 1980s sitcom “Cheers” as Norm Peterson – a role for which he garnered six Emmy nominations – he says he’s “thrilled and more than just a little bit daunted” to play the iconic Willy Loman.

“It’s kind of the holy grail – the great white whale of old, geezer actors,” he told CTV News.

Wendt is no stranger to the stage either, having taken turns on Broadway in productions such as “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Hairspray”.