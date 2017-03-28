Featured
Careless driving charge laid over pig truck crash
The truck flipped on Erbs Road and Wilmot Easthope Road around 2:30 p.m. (Source: Dan Lauckner/ CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 10:30AM EDT
The driver of a truck that flipped on its side while carrying more than 200 pigs, 54 of which were euthanized as a result, has been charged with careless driving.
The crash occurred Monday afternoon at the intersection of Erb’s Road and Wilmot Easthope Road, north of New Hamburg.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the truck was eastbound when it missed a left turn and tipped onto its side.
The truck, which was being driven by a 24-year-old man from Lucknow, received extensive damage.
