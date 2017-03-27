

CTV Kitchener





A transport truck carrying about 200 pigs was involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, causing it to split in two.

The truck flipped on Erbs Road and Wilmot Easthope Road around 2:30 p.m.

A section of the road was closed as crews tried to keep the pigs in one place.





Many of them survived, but some had to be euthanized.

"The main priority is to try and get the animals that were still alive out of the trailer ...I was here to humanely euthanize anything that was injured or suffering. So we now have all the live animals out of the truck," said Martin Misner a veterinarian from Stratford who attended the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. There is no word yet on what caused the collision.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Leena Latafat