A garage and a car being kept inside were both destroyed by fire in Kitchener on Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to a home on Century Hill Drive around 4:30 p.m. Flames could be seen scaling the height of the house.

According to officials at the scene, the fire began in the car before spreading to the garage. It was reported by the homeowners, who saw smoke and called 911.

No injuries were reported. Information on the cause of the fire was not immediately available.