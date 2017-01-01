Featured
Body found floating in Grand River near Freeport Hospital
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 1, 2017 6:12PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 7:55PM EST
Police have pulled a body from the Grand River.
Emergency response teams were called to Schneider Park, near Grand River Hospital’s Freeport Campus, just before 3 p.m.
“A person passing through the area contacted police and officers responding to the scene made the discovery,” says Waterloo Regional Police Sgt. Chad Livingstone.
The fire department’s search and recovery team were also called in to assist police.
The identity of the person found in the river and their cause of death has not yet been released.
“The investigation is in its infancy and ongoing,” says Livingstone. “We are working to notify next of kin.”
With files from Carina Sledz
