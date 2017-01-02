

CTV Kitchener





Four fire departments were called to the scene of a barn fire south of Mitchell on Monday.

The fire broke out at a pork farm on Perth Line 16 near Highway 23 just before noon.

By the time crews arrived the barn and two additions were fully engulfed in flames.

Jim Tubb, the Station Chief for the West Perth Fire Department, says no livestock was lost.

“The barn was emptied out this morning. It was full of pigs and they were all shipped out.”

Fire crews spent most of the afternoon putting out hotspots and dousing straw that was in the main barn.

An excavator was also brought in to tear down some of the structure.

No other buildings on the property were damaged.