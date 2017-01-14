Featured
'All things nerd' celebrated at Tri-Con KW
800 people attended Tri-Con KW on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 5:12PM EST
The Terminator, Ariel from The Little Mermaid and more than a few Star Wars characters invaded downtown Kitchener on Saturday.
The fourth annual Tri-Con KW took over THEMUSEUM, offering cosplay, interactive experiences, and what event co-ordinator Robyn Cheng described as “all things nerd.”
It featured Jedi battles, craftmaking sessions and information on how to build online followings, as well as question-and-answer sessions with television and film stars.
Other activities included classic video games and an activity in which visitors tried to fend off a zombie.
The event’s organizers estimate that 800 people came through Tri-Con’s doors.
