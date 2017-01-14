

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The Terminator, Ariel from The Little Mermaid and more than a few Star Wars characters invaded downtown Kitchener on Saturday.

The fourth annual Tri-Con KW took over THEMUSEUM, offering cosplay, interactive experiences, and what event co-ordinator Robyn Cheng described as “all things nerd.”

It featured Jedi battles, craftmaking sessions and information on how to build online followings, as well as question-and-answer sessions with television and film stars.

Other activities included classic video games and an activity in which visitors tried to fend off a zombie.

The event’s organizers estimate that 800 people came through Tri-Con’s doors.