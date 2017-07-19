

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is dead after a farm tractor rolled over while he was cutting the grass Wednesday night.

Police say that passerby’s called just after 7:00 p.m. after finding the man pinned underneath a tractor on New Dundee Road.

Passerby’s that called in attempted CPR while they waited until emergency services to arrive. Ornge air ambulance confirms that they were called to the area, but were later called off. A land ambulance took the man to St. Mary’s hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that the embankment beside where the man was mowing is steep and that it could be what caused the tractor to flip.

Traffic on New Dundee between Fischer Hallman Road and Cameron Road has been closed in both directions as police investigate.