Featured
75-year-old man dies after tractor rollover on New Dundee Road
A 75-year-old Kitchener man died after a tractor with a lawn mower attachment flipped and pinned him to the ground on July 19, 2017 (CTV Kitchener)
Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 10:32PM EDT
A Kitchener man is dead after a farm tractor rolled over while he was cutting the grass Wednesday night.
Police say that passerby’s called just after 7:00 p.m. after finding the man pinned underneath a tractor on New Dundee Road.
Passerby’s that called in attempted CPR while they waited until emergency services to arrive. Ornge air ambulance confirms that they were called to the area, but were later called off. A land ambulance took the man to St. Mary’s hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say that the embankment beside where the man was mowing is steep and that it could be what caused the tractor to flip.
Traffic on New Dundee between Fischer Hallman Road and Cameron Road has been closed in both directions as police investigate.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Breakfast surprise: Hot air balloon makes morning landing in rural neighbourhood
- Cambridge councillor wants end to tax rebate for vacant storefronts
- Waterloo man with muscular dystrophy on his own to buy mobilty equipment
- Hydro One signs $6.7B deal to buy U.S. energy utility
- IBM sets up shop at Communitech data hub