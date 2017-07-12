Featured
$500,000 barn fire in Oxford County
Damage is estimated at $500,000 following a barn fire on Pigram Road, west of Tillsonburg. (Oxford County OPP)
Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017 11:55AM EDT
A barn in the Tillsonburg area was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning.
Oxford County OPP say their officers and firefighters were called to a farm on Pigram Road in South-West Oxford around 3:45 a.m.
The barn, which was being used to store farm machinery, was destroyed. Damage is estimated at $500,000.
The fire is not believed to be suspicious.
