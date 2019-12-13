KITCHENER -- Three people have been arrested in connection to an October robbery at a communications store.

Regional police say they arrested three people in their investigation with help from Peel Regional Police.

An 18-year-old Brampton man and two young people from Brampton and Mississauga have been arrested, police say.

More arrests and charges are expected, though, as police continue to investigate.

The robbery happened on Oct. 23 at around 9 p.m.

Four masked males reportedly went into the store, restrained the clerk and stole several mobile devices.

The clerk wasn't injured.

The suspects then fled in a vehicle which was last seen heading east on Highway 401.