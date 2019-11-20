

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Regional Police are looking for more information regarding a reported robbery of electronics from a store.

Officers were called to the scene on Tuesday evening at a business on the Boardwalk in Kitchener.

A man reportedly entered the store and stole electronics.

The man brandished what was believed to be a knife when confronted by employees, threatened the workers, and fled the area on foot, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.