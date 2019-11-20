Featured
Man threatens employees, robs electronics from store: police
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 8:51AM EST
KITCHENER – Regional Police are looking for more information regarding a reported robbery of electronics from a store.
Officers were called to the scene on Tuesday evening at a business on the Boardwalk in Kitchener.
A man reportedly entered the store and stole electronics.
The man brandished what was believed to be a knife when confronted by employees, threatened the workers, and fled the area on foot, according to officials.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.