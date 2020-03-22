KITCHENER -- Norfolk County OPP are seeing an increase in the number reports involving young children sending sexually explicit photos and videos on social media apps.

The most recent example was March 19.

OPP received a call that an 11-year-old girl sent inappropriate and sexually explicit videos and photos to an unknown person on a mobile app.

Police say it's important that parents talk to their kids about the dangers of sending messages and images online.

Young people, and their caregivers, also shouldn’t be embarrassed to come forward to police if they have any concerns.

Police say anyone who needs more information or guidance should contact the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.