KITCHENER -- A young person is facing a number of charges after a disturbance in Cambridge left a person hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Franklin Boulevard at around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a media release, a physical altercation had happened between several people there.

One male sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police have charged a male youth with robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon and utter threats.

It's not clear what type of weapon was involved.

Detectives are still investigating, and any witnesses are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.