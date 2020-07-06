Advertisement
Young person charged with assault, robbery after person seriously injured in Cambridge
Published Monday, July 6, 2020 1:09PM EDT
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A young person is facing a number of charges after a disturbance in Cambridge left a person hospitalized with serious injuries.
Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Franklin Boulevard at around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday.
According to a media release, a physical altercation had happened between several people there.
One male sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Police have charged a male youth with robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon and utter threats.
It's not clear what type of weapon was involved.
Detectives are still investigating, and any witnesses are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.