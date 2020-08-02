KITCHENER -- A young Guelph girl, known as Super Nahla, finally has a costume to wear as she helps Canada battle COVID-19.

In April, Nahla Brown starred in a Twitter video where she claimed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needed her help to fight the pandemic.

A New Brunswick man heard her story and decided all superheroes need a costume, so he made one up just for Nahla.

The video was posted by her father, Bill Brown, who works with the Guelph Gryphons football team.

Trudeau saw the video and called Nahla to thank her for transforming into a superhero and helping the country fight the virus.