Young drivers from Cambridge caught going 60 km/h over, double the speed limit: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police have charged two young drivers after they say they caught one going double the speed limit on the highway and another going 60 km/h over.

OPP posted to social media Sunday that they stopped an 18-year-old from Cambridge on Hwy. 400 going 163 km/h.

They were charged with stunt driving, had their licence suspended for a month, and their vehicle impounded for two weeks.

On Monday, OPP posted about a 21-year-old G1 driver from Cambridge they stopped on Hwy. 85 going 186 km/h, over double the speed limit.

They were also charged with stunt driving, had their licence suspended for a month, and their vehicle impounded for two weeks.