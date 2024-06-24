Young cyclist taken to hospital following collision in Kitchener

Police are investigating a collision involving a vehicle and young cyclist in Kitchener.

Police were called to the area of Victoria and King Streets at around 9:40 a.m. Monday for reports of a collision.

The cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

ION light rail service also halted as a result of the incident.

Grand River Transit posted an update on X at around 10 a.m. that trains had stopped running between Grand River Hospital Station and Kitchener Market Station due to a collision. ION trains returned to their regular schedule about an hour later.

The police investigation is ongoing.