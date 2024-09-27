Weekend road closures in Waterloo Region
If you’re planning on travelling over the weekend, you may want to adjust your route before leaving home.
Multiple road closures and restrictions will be in place over the weekend.
One of the most impactful closures will be in place from 5:30 p.m. on Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday. The eastbound Highway 401 off-ramp at Highway 24/Hespeler Road in Cambridge will be closed.
Meanwhile, a portion of Highway 8 in Kitchener will be reduced again starting on Sunday. The left lane will be closed to eastbound traffic between Mitchell Crescent and the King Street overpass. That reduction will be in place from Sunday at 7 p.m. until Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 a.m.
That same stretch of road was reduced from Sept. 22 until Friday morning.
Traffic may also be slow along the northbound lanes of Highway 85 between Bridgeport Road and University Ave for ongoing construction work. Crews are expected to wrap up by Saturday at 6 a.m.
Drivers may also experience heavier than normal traffic around Wilfrid Laurier University’s University Stadium at 81 Seagram Drive in Waterloo on Saturday as a large group of students are expected to attend the homecoming football game at 1 p.m.
The City of Waterloo is also shutting down a couple of roads near the university as homecoming celebrations may spill out onto the streets.
According to the city’s website, Clayfield Avenue will be closed between Bricker Avenue and Ezra Avenue and Ezra Avenue will be closed from Albert Street to King Street North starting at 4 p.m. Friday.
No on-street parking will be allowed within either of the closures until the roads reopen on Monday morning at 9 a.m.
