A group of 23 young ballet students took part in auditions for the Canada’s National Ballet School.

The auditions were held at the Contemporary School of Dance in Waterloo. Similar tryouts are taking place across Canada.

Dancers as young as ten and into their later teens were competing for coveted spots at the academy.

“A lot of it has to do with the flexibility and mobility of the body,” said Martine Lamy, a teacher at Canada’s National Ballet School, adding, “So it’s always obvious to people who just look at dancers. So we're just looking at people who can become professional dancers."

Those selected from the local auditions will be invited to Toronto in July for a second audition.

The school teaches around 170 students from grades 6 to 12 in both ballet and academics.

Hana Bothe, 11, was selected to attend the next audition and is excited by the opportunity, “"I felt super happy and excited,” she said, adding, “"I love how I can express myself and move gracefully.”