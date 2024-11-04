Police trying to identify suspect in LCBO theft in Stratford
The Stratford Police Service is asking for help after $600 worth of product was stolen from a liquor store.
Police said a male suspect went into the LCBO on Wellington Street on Nov. 2 and stole the products.
He left the store around 4:17 p.m. and took off toward Wellington Street.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.
