Police trying to identify suspect in LCBO theft in Stratford

    The Stratford Police Service has released this image of a man as part of a theft investigation.
    The Stratford Police Service is asking for help after $600 worth of product was stolen from a liquor store.

    Police said a male suspect went into the LCBO on Wellington Street on Nov. 2 and stole the products.

    He left the store around 4:17 p.m. and took off toward Wellington Street.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

