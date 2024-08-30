WRPS say 'Backpack Challenge' calls are a scam

Waterloo Regional Police are warning residents about a possible scam involving their annual Backpack Challenge fundraiser.

They said a Waterloo man received a call Friday morning from a person who claimed to be collecting donations for WRPS. The man ended the conversation and then contacted police to verify it wasn't a legitimate call. He did not lose any money.

Waterloo Regional Police said they never contact people by phone to ask for charitable donations.

They urge anyone who has received a similar call to report it to 519-570-9777.

The Backpack Challenge wrapped up earlier this week. Police said they collected around 6,500 backpacks for families in need.

Since the fundraiser started seven years ago, WRPS have donated more than 22,500 backpacks to kids in the community.