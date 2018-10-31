

CTV Kitchener





The director of the Special Investigations Unit has caused two criminal charges to be laid against a Waterloo Regional Police Service officer.

Complaints against the officer were made to the WRPS, who contacted the SIU as a result.

The complaints were made in regard to incidents that reportedly occurred between October 2010 and December 2012.

"The charges are in relation to an off-duty incident that allegedly occurred in 2010," a statement from the WRPS said in part. "The officer was suspended at the time the Service became aware of the alleged incident and the SIU invoked their mandate."

Sgt. Caleb Roy, a 26-year service member, was arrested on Oct. 31 facing one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust by a public officer.

He was later released on several conditions, including refraining from communicating with the complainant.

With the matter before the courts, the SIU said it would make no further comment in the interest of a fair trial.

Sgt. Roy was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 15.