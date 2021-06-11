WATERLOO -- A long-time member of Waterloo regional police has been arrested and charged with assault relating to an off-duty incident.

The officer was arrested and charged by Guelph police on Friday, according to a release from regional police.

The 19-year member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.

Regional police say further details, including the officer's name, will not be released as it could identify the victim.