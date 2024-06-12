WRPS investigates alleged Kitchener break-in

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says at around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a break-in in progress at an apartment in the area of Field Gate Street and Highland Crescent in Kitchener.

Unknown suspects got in by damaging the door and stole personal items, according to a news release from police. No one was home at the time of the alleged break-in.

WRPS have released a photo of a person they are hoping to identify and speak with. They believe the person could be connected to the incident.

Police offered tips to help prevent break-ins:

Keep doors and windows locked, even when home.

Keep valuables out of common areas and out of plain sight.

Install home video surveillance cameras in the front and back of your residence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.