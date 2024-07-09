WRPS investigate reports of suspicious people at Kitchener splash pad
Waterloo Regional Police say an unknown woman was seen approaching children at the McLennan Park splash pad in Kitchener over the weekend.
Several incidents were reported to police between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“When confronted by their parents, the unknown female left the splash pad area and was observed sitting with an unknown male on a bench,” police said in a news release.
Police describe the woman as white, 30-years-old, approximately 5'4" tall, with a medium build and long brown hair. She was wearing a blue swimsuit and red shorts.
The man is described as white, 30-35 years old, with a medium build and short brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.
