WRPS cruiser involved in collision on Weber Street

Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision on Sunday that involved a police cruiser and another vehicle.

Police said the collision occurred around 9:45 a.m. on Weber Street East near Jackson Avenue.

Weber Street East was closed to westbound traffic for approximately one hour, police said.

Police said there were no physical injuries reported as a result of this incident.

In an email to CTV News, police said the damage to the vehicle is considered minor.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have video footage is asked to call the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Traffic Unit at 519-570-9777, extension 8856.