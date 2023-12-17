KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • WRPS cleared of wrongdoing in SIU investigation

    The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo) The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo)

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service has been cleared of wrongdoing after a man’s arm was broken during an arrest last year.

    Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit found no reasonable grounds to believe an officer committed a criminal offence during the arrest.

    A 51-year-old man was arrested on Dec. 31, 2022 in Kitchener after he allegedly harassed two people repeatedly.

    The report suggests officers instructed him to stop, but was arrested after he failed to comply.

    The man resisted both exiting his vehicle and being put in handcuffs during the arrest.

    SIU Director Joseph Martino referenced video footage, which shows police did not strike the man as the incident unfolded.

    The man did break his arm during the arrest, but Martino concluded that it wasn’t due to the actions from police.

    The full report can be found here.

