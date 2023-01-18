WRPS arrest another pair allegedly involved in a grandparent scam

Waterloo regional police have arrested another pair of individuals for their alleged connection to a grandparent scam.

On Wednesday, police said a 21-year-old man from Quebec and a 47-year-old man from Toronto were charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said on Tuesday morning, an 86-year-old male was the victim of an attempted fraud after receiving a call advising that his grandson was in jail and $8,000 needed to be sent to grant him bail.

Later the same day, an 80-year-old female was the victim of an attempted fraud when the suspects contacted her and advised of a similar scam requiring $8,000 to have her grandson released from jail, according to police.

Police responded and arrested the two suspects.

The arrests come the day after Waterloo regional police arrested two people they believe were involved in two separate grandparent scams.

According to a news release sent out on Monday, a 90-year-old victim was defrauded of $8,000 on Jan. 12 after receiving a call advising that their grandson was in jail and money had to be sent to grant him bail.

Police said a man attended the residence of the 90-year-old woman and obtained the money before leaving.

A short time later, the victim was contacted again and was advised that an additional $9,000 was required to bail out her grandson. The victim did not pay this amount, and police were contacted.

Police arrested the pair and said the two were connected to the fraud incident that occurred on Jan. 12.

A 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Quebec, were charged with fraud over $5,000.